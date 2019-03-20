Group’s appeal to save Broad Street trees is denied

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — A discussion regarding an appeal by a group of concerned citizens regarding a decision by the Mobile Tree Commission’s approval of the removal of trees on Broad Street lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes during Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting. But in the end, the appeal itself was denied after the administration promised to work with the citizen’s group to save as many trees as possible.

The Government Street Collaborative, made up of several different groups, had several concerns about the removal of live oak trees as part of a number of projects that aree part of the Broad Street revitalization. The projects, all part of the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grants, were time-sensitive, meaning they had to be acted on as soon as possible because of funding matters with the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.

The Mobile Tree Commission had approved the removal of live oaks so the project could move forward, prompting a protest from the Government Street Collaborative. The Collaborative felt the tree commission pushed the approval through without letting the public know, which led the group to file an appeal of the decision.

Despite the collaborative’s concerns the project would disturb a number of live oak trees in the area, councilmembers voted on the grants at the March 14 meeting after receiving assurances from Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Finance Director Paul Wesch and City Engineer Nick Amberger that live oak trees in the corridor would not be affected.

As it turned out, a compromise was reached after the Government Street Collaborative talked with Stimpson, Wesch and Amberger that would allow some of the trees slated for removal to remain, with the possibility more could be saved. Some of the items in the compromise included swapping out parallel parking so more trees could be spared; the establishment of a Broad Street Mitigation Plan consisting of many neighborhoods where large projects could affect them; and a special commission with which more transparency and public involvement will exist when it comes to projects affecting the city.

The group, however, was still allowed to appeal the project during Tuesday’s city council meeting. Several members of the committee, headed by Bill Boswell, said since the scope of the removal of trees was not as big as anticipated, it was just a matter of getting the issue out in front of the public.

“We did not want to do the appeal,” he said. “We did not want to delay the project. As long as the city upholds its end, and I’m hopeful that they will, then we can move forward. We wanted the public to know what was going on. Unfortunately, due to the processes that are allowed in the city framework, we had to appeal the decision.”

Councilman Joel Daves brought up a motion to grant the appeal and Councilwoman Bess Rich seconded. However, it was defeated, causing the appeal to be denied. Even with the denial of the collaborative’s appeal, the council would still have to look at any other plans the tree commission prsents regarding the future removal of trees pertaining to the Broad Street project itself.

Council Vice-President Levon Manzie said he is looking forward to the Broad Street project moving forward.

“What I believe, an agreement with some teeth in it has been reached,” he said. “The majority of individuals who filed an appeal supported the compromise and consensus agreement. I believe the word given by Mayor Stimpson, Chief of Staff Wesch and city engineer Amberger. Subsequently, any contract that deals with the TIGER grant will have to come before this council. If that tree plan is not in congruence with what this committee wants, we have the ability to address it then.

“This TIGER grant is transformative and I just spent a week at the National League of Cities (convention). Any of the 200 or 300 cities will be clamoring to have $16 million worth of resources in their communities. It’s going to reinvigorate Broad Street and it’s going to be a renaissance for Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue, and I’m happy to be able to move forward.”