Saraland Crash Victim Identified

SARALAND — The driver of an 18-wheel rig which wrecked on the I-65 overpass of Alabama 158 in Saraland Monday was identified Tuesday afternoon by Saraland police.

The victim was 60-year-old Ernest Mocci, who is from Michigan.

Mocci’s truck was northbound on the interstate when it struck a guard rail and wrecked directly atop the overpass, catching fire. No other vehicles or drivers were involved, and Saraland police said no hazardous materials were involved in the wreck. The crash left the area snarled almost until drive time Tuesday before all lanes were reopened.