Small seeks reasonable resolution to prevent firearm theft in unlocked vehicles

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council will consider a request by Councilman C.J. Small urging the legislative delegation to permit Class 2 municipalities such as Mobile to adopt reasonable regulations to prevent the theft of firearms from unlocked vehicles.

The item was on Tuesday’s agenda, but was laid over for two weeks to allow city council attorney Wanda Cochran, Councilman John C. Williams, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste and Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran to meet to determine the wording of the regulations.

During Tuesday’s work session and city council meeting, Small said with a recent rash of shootings, especially those committed using stolen firearms, the time was right to have such a regulation.

“You have too many youths walking around with stolen firearms,” Small said. “Right now, the administration’s hands are tied and we can’t really regulate people to put guns up, especially in their cars. So, we’re asking the state to look into the law and to help the cities to help pass a law so we can fine these people who are leaving their guns unattended in unlocked cars.”

Some of the items proposed under such a regulation, according to Small, would include requiring legal gun owners to secure their weapons responsibly and imposing penalties and fines for those who do not properly secure their weapons.

Public Safety Director James Barber, while recognizing Small’s concerns, said the subject is tricky.

“Laws regarding firearms are restricted to the state,” Barber said. “I think that’s unrealistic that we do that. I think that there’s a lot of frustration, with the easy access of weapons in the street. Certainly, you need to raise public awareness and we need to get gun owners responsible with gun ownership.”

Still, Small said something needs to be done, and soon. He said, “We know our hands are tied up, but our constituents are looking at us every day and asking, ‘What are you going to do?’”

Small also said he is suggesting the resumption of safety checkpoints across the city. He noted that several years ago the city used checkpoints to make sure drivers had the proper drivers’ licenses and insurance. He said several citizens in his district have called for the administration to resume such checkpoints. At the same time, he acknowledged discussion of checkpoints would have to go through the administration.

“You did not hear about as much about gun violence back then as you do now,” he said. “It seemed that when the city stopped doing the checkpoints, crime has risen. You have more shootings now than you did several years ago.

“When you have people who are comfortable carrying things, they’ll carry them; when they see a police officer, they’ll be uncomfortable (carrying things). So I believe with the checkpoints, some of the violence will cease because they’ll be uncomfortable carrying guns.”

In another matter connected with the rash of shootings, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson informed councilmembers during the work session cameras will be installed at Sage Park as a deterrent to a shooting that took place in the park’s parking lot on the evening of March 22. The shooting itself was not caught on camera.

“We can’t tolerate incidents like that,” he said. “It’s symptomatic of a bigger problem. The Mobile Police Department will also look at having closed patrols.”

Councilman Fred Richardson added the police department will be provided schedules of game that are scheduled at Sage Park so a police presence can be there in case there are repeats of the March 22 incident.

“The game schedules will be forwarded to the Chief of Police and I’ve been assured that when the games are played, there will be police presence,” he said. “We’re dealing with our children. Sage Park is over 50 years old, and I have never heard of an incident at Sage Park. I have nothing on record to show that anyone has fired a weapon at Sage Park (in the past). We don’t want our children to be scattered; we want to assure them that we’re looking at everything necessary to make sure the park is safe.”