Council approves residents purchasing property for greenspace

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — Mobile City Council members voted 6-1 at Tuesday’s meeting to approve the sale of property located on Durande Drive, property that was first pursued by a local developer and later by a group of citizens living near the property itself.

The vote means the citizens will get the property. Councilman C.J. Small cast the lone no vote.

During the council’s regular session, several people who lived near the property spoke to the council, stating when the issue of the sale first came up they were unaware of it. About 15 months ago, local developer John Vallas approached the city about purchasing the property to develop single-family homes, aware it was subject to council approval. A vote on his offer was scheduled for April 16.

However, once people living near Durande Drive found out about the plan they came together and made a pitch to purchase the property themselves, stating they wanted to use the property for greenspace. That was when residents decided to take action, getting petitions signed and organizing an effort to purchase the property. As a result, an issue arose as to who should get the property — Vallas or the residents.

For his part, Vallas said he should have talked with the residents earlier about the planned purchase, but added he would not apologize for doing his part to improve the Midtown area.

“It doesn’t seem right that another party would get a vote before my contract was coming up for a vote on April 16,” he said. “I firmly believe that the property is ideal for single-family homes.”

Because of the confusion regarding the sale of the property, council vice-president Levon Manzie proposed the formation of a committee, consisting of councilmembers Joel Daves, Fred Richardson and Gina Gregory. The purpose is to come up with a transparent process when it comes to the purchase of property that is no longer needed by the city.

“There are things that you can do that are legal to do, but it may not be right and you don’t feel good doing it,” Manzie said. “What we need is a fair, transparent process that everybody can follow as to the disposition of city-owned real estate.”

Manzie said he hopes the committee will meet soon.

“I’m hopeful that they can announce the first meeting next week,” he said. “One of the goals of assigning the committee is to prevent us from having situations that occurred today.”

A matter regarding annexation is scheduled to come up at next week’s city council meeting. Residents of the Darby Creek subdivision, which is located in an unincorporated area of Mobile County that will be affected once the city decides to pull back its fire protection, want to be annexed into the city of Mobile.

That area has at least 20,000 residents and is one of the more rapidly developing areas of the county. Darby Creek subdivision itself is located near Cottage Hill and Sollie Roads, right across from the Mobile city limits. According to Jamie Little, who spoke for residents of the subdivision, 100 percent of the neighbors living in the subdivision signed a petition to be annexed into the city, figuring it would be the best thing for their neighborhood.