City council votes to annex Darby Creek subdivision

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council on Tuesday voted 6-1 to accept a petition to annex the Darby Creek subdivision, a neighborhood in south Mobile County that borders the Mobile City Limits. Councilmember C.J. Small cast the lone no vote for the annexation.

Councilmember Bess Rich, who sponsored the ordinance, along with Mayor Sandy Stimpson, said residents were very interested in being part of the city.

“This is not a negative move, but a positive move,” she said. “What they used was a process that for any neighborhood, if it already borders the city of Mobile, can come in through a petition, but it takes at least five councilmembers to accept that petition. This neighborhood made perfectly good sense on multiple levels.”

The Darby Creek Subdivision borders Sollie Road, which is east of the Mobile city limits. There are 47 lots, with 43 of them occupied, and there was 100 percent support from the people living in the subdivision. Rich said during the regular meeting when residents approached her about annexation, she told them it was conditional on being adjacent to the city limits and having 100 percent support. “Lo and behold, there was 100 percent participation (on the petition),” Rich said.

During the regular meeting, Mardye McDole, a resident of Darby Creek, told councilmembers it was a necessity for the subdivision to annex to the city. “We need our fire protection,” he said. “We believe that it would be best to annex into the city of Mobile. Darby Creek will make the city of Mobile proud of our subdivision.”

McDole told the Call News quick response for ambulance service was another major factor.

“We noticed that our nearest ambulance service probably would be in Semmes, and that’s a good way from Darby Creek, so we wanted to keep the service close in case anything happens,” he said. “That was the main sticking point with us.”

Small said he could not support the annexation of Darby Creek because of numerous issues with police protection, infrastructure, etc., especially in his district, where he said Hollingers’ Island sought to annex into the city.

“If this passes there will be other neighborhoods seeking to annex into the city,” he said. “I have no problem with annexation, but we have to take care of our household. In my district, there is only one police car patrolling the south area of Dauphin Island Parkway. We’re already short of police officers, but are we going to grow our police department? We need to take care of people already in the city limits.”

Small said he also had concerns with garbage pickup in case there were other neighborhoods seeking to annex into the city. “A while back, we had issues with garbage pickup, especially in my district,” he said. “We’re talking about growing our city, but will we be able to grow our garbage department too?”

Council Vice-President Levon Manzie said he would vote for the annexation, saying that it was a small neighborhood, and added that each application would be judged on its own merits.

“If it makes sense, I will support it,” he said. “This is a unique situation, but it’s not to mean that I will support other efforts to annex.”

“I understood what my colleague, Mr. Small, was saying,” Rich said, “but this one (Darby Creek) is a group that leaves more money on the table than an expense, so it’s a win-win for the city of Mobile. The city did some research on how much it would cost to pick their garbage up each year, and also provide a level of services — both police and fire — in the sense that we’re already doing policing, so that was already going on regardless of additional property taxes in the treasury.”