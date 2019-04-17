Council approves amended resolution aimed at stolen guns

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — Mobile City Council members voted Tuesday to approve an amended consent resolution regarding Class 2 municipalities such as Mobile to adopt reasonable regulations to prevent the theft of firearms from unlocked vehicles.

The resolution was originally presented by Councilman C.J. Small, who was concerned about the increase in crimes committed by those using stolen firearms. Several items in the original resolution were removed, including penalties for gun owners who left firearms in unlocked vehicles that were stolen.

“We didn’t want to put any ideas in their (state legislators) head, so what we did was pull out the examples that were in the original resolution,” he said.

Instead, the new resolution was changed to support Alabama House Bill 375, that would make possession of a stolen firearm a Class C felony, as well as House Bill 282, which is a constitutional amendment requiring voter approval to allow judges to deny bail to certain violent offenders if they provide a risk to commit further offenses.

“In general, the ordinance was the same, to just give us some type of leeway and try to do something,” Small said. “There are 11 states on record that are fighting to protect their citizens against irresponsible gun owners. It’s time for us now to look at different laws to ensure our citizens are safe.”

Small brought up the idea of a resolution several weeks ago, stating gun violence has gotten out of hand. He said people have called him about shootings and asked what he was going to do about them.

While Small’s fellow councilmembers lauded his efforts to help curb gun violence, some of them, including Gina Gregory, expressed concern the original language would be counterproductive.

“While I like the idea of having more tools in our toolbox, let’s soften the language,” she said. “If we change some of the language, we’ll have better luck.”

In addition, Public Safety Director James Barber expressed doubts a resolution would be effective, especially after Small had originally suggested gun owners who have firearms stolen out of unlocked cars be held responsible in some way.

“Anything that the city does is not going to fix the problem,” he said. “I don’t feel that it will be effective. We need more statewide legislation.”

Councilmembers also voted to authorize a performance contract the United Methodist Inner City Mission to operate Taylor Park Recreation Center’s playground, swimming pool, and wading pool, in the amount of $123,500; it also named a walking trail in Taylor Park after the Inner City Mission’s director.