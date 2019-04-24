City, LimeBike part ways; Gotcha Mobility on the way

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — Mobile City Council members will vote to terminate a non-exclusive franchise with Neutron Holdings, Inc., also known as LimeBike, at next week’s city council meeting and authorize a non-exclusive franchise agreement with Gotcha Mobility, LLC.

LimeBike came into the city of Mobile in August of 2018 and was touted as an economical way to get around town. However, the company terminated its contract with the city in March, catching many people, including city leaders, by surprise.

“We were somewhat disappointed in our experience with LimeBike,” said Mobile City Council Vice President Levon Manzie. “But this (Gotcha Mobility) is a family-owned operation and I’ve been impressed with what I’ve read and what I’ve seen. We have some questions that yet linger, and we hope to get all the answers to all of those questions next week and I’m hoping we’ll be able to approve it.”

Manzie said what happened with LimeBike was not just happening in Mobile.

“I think they’re having issues across the country and not just Mobile, and it isn’t something that is exclusive to Mobile,” he said. “But I’m hopeful that with this new company (Gotcha Mobility) we’ll be able to make this a long-standing transportation amenity for our citizens and our visitors.”

Councilmembers voted to approve several items on Tuesday’s agenda. One of them was for the expenditure of discretionary funds for Isom Clemons Civil Rights Memorial Park, located directly across from the old ILA Hall building on Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue.

“We’re partnering with Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood and Main Street Mobile to purchase the last parcel of property adjacent to the property that the city owns now so we can have one holistic piece of property to work with,” said Manzie. “Mr. Isom Clemons was instrumental in the (ILA) union, and he was instrumental in the civil rights struggle in the city of Mobile; so, we look forward to securing that property.”

Meanwhile, two major thoroughfares will see some improvements in traffic flow soon thanks to councilmembers voting on an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for Airport Boulevard intersection improvement and congestion management (between University Boulevard and Hillcrest Road), as well as an agreement with ALDOT for intersection improvement and congestion management for Dauphin Street between Sage Avenue and Springhill Memorial Hospital. Both projects are for $500,000, with the city providing a $125,000 match.

Councilwoman Bess Rich, whose district covers the targeted portion of Airport Boulevard between University and Hillcrest, thanked ALDOT for working with the city. “One thing that people are concerned with is synchronization of traffic lighting in that area,” she said. “This will be a big help with traffic flow.”

Councilmen Joel Daves and Fred Richardson also lauded the vote to improve traffic flow for the two heavily travelled areas. The Dauphin Street area between Sage Avenue to Springhill Avenue are shared by both councilmen. “It will improve the flow of traffic,” Daves said. “This is money that over time will end up in a major resolution of the traffic issues in that area.”

“These are the only (major) funds that I know of that has been spent east of I-65,” said Richardson. “I can’t wait until they start doing it.”