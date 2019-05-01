Semmes All-Class Reunion, Heritage Day events set Saturday, May 4

By JO ANNE MCKNIGHT

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Semmes School and the 20th birthday of Semmes Boys and Girls Club, located at 3810 Wulff Road E. The school building housed Semmes High School before Mary G. Montgomery High School was built. It then became Semmes Middle and eventually the Boys and Girls Club.

With so many years in the rearview mirror, it’s time for an All-Class Reunion of those who attended high school or middle school classes or worked at the old Semmes School, as well as all alumni of Semmes Boys and Girls Club. As such, the general public is invited to attend the birthday/anniversary celebration on Saturday, May 4, from10 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to Semmes Boys and Girls Club Director, Blake DeWitt.

The goal is for old friends and classmates to come together and share memories of days gone by and updates about families, careers and milestones in their lives. No RSVP is needed. “Just come and enjoy yourselves,” De Witt said.

Several activities are planned for the event. There will be antique cars on display in front of the school and the classrooms inside will be designated into decades and will feature yearbooks, photos and memorabilia. A formal reception is not planned but De Witt said The Hickory Pit Too will be selling “Stop Sign Pizzas” and the one-and-only “Viking Special” a nostalgic plate of chili cheese fries that was served at Mary G. Montgomery High School during the late 80s and 90s.

“This old building has seen many generations walk through its doors,” DeWitt said. “We hope that everyone comes out to celebrate something that we share a great deal of love and respect for in this community.”

Semmes All-Class Reunion is partnering with the 16th Semmes Heritage Day Festival at Heritage Park, just across the road at 3871 Wulff Road. Together, the events make for a full day of fun and entertainment for those who attend. As always, the park will be filled with music and dance.

The Girls of Grace, Marla Murrill and Susan Williamson will entertain and uplift the crowd with their blend of Southern gospel. Ella Wolff will present a violin solo and the Back Porch Boys, Don Jenkins and Earl Hudgins, will take their listeners down Memory Lane with their classic country, Southern rock, gospel and blues. Among the dance groups will be Amelia’s Dance Team, the Rhythm Dance Center Dancers and Elevate Dance Team.

Those who love history will appreciate the 1902 Semmes Schoolhouse, sitting on its original plot of ground. Malone Chapel, a replica of the first Baptist church in Semmes, sits nearby. In the rear of the park is a tool shed where Sammy Everett will use his grandfather’s grist mill to make crack-corn, grits and corn meal. To round out the authenticity of the turn-of-the-20th Century is a log cabin filled with antique furniture and implements. Beth Pippin will demonstrate the art of quilting.

Another event visitors to Heritage Day can look forward to is the vintage fashion show. It is open to anyone who would like to dress up in attire of the early 1900s. To add more color, the graceful Camellia Maids will brighten the shady grounds with their jewel-toned gowns.

The All-Class Reunion event serves food of 40 years ago but those visiting Semmes Heritage Park can purchase barbecue plates, cold drinks and baked goods for dessert.

The event is sponsored by Semmes Heritage Park, the City of Semmes and Mobile County Commission. The AL200 BicentenniaL-sanctioned event will include the Semmes Bicentenial Art Display at Semmes Regional Library, 9150 Moffett Road.