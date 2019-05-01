Stimpson looking at possible alternative Mardi Gras ball site for future

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said during his remarks at Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting plans are in the works to look at using a warehouse located at the Brookley Complex for Mardi Gras balls, starting possibly in the year 2021.

Stimpson said he, members of the city council and staff, as well as members of several Mardi Gras organizations went to New Orleans to look at facilities and get an idea of what to do when the Mobile Civic Center is eventually torn down. Stimpson said by 2021 the city will have to come up with a temporary facility and the facility being eyed for use is a pre-World War II warehouse located at the Brookley Complex and owned by the Mobile Airport Authority (MAA).

That warehouse, known as 23 East, is large enough to host balls and have floats go right through the middle of it. Stimpson said he has been considering utilizing a warehouse for a while and he plans to have more meetings with local Mardi Gras organizations.

“We’ve got to have a place for these larger Mardi Gras organizations to have their balls,” Stimpson said. “There’s an amount of square footage that is absolutely required to do that, and sthe most viable place is an existing warehouse that MAA already has. Because New Orleans has been using warehouses for years to host their balls we said, ‘Well, let’s see what they do.’ We saw what could be done, which was very eye-opening to us.

“The architectural department has been thinking about doing this, so (Monday) was the first time we’ve shown members of the parading organizations what it could be like and what is used in New Orleans as a model. We had a small number of walkthroughs (at 23 East) with a limited number of members of parading societies.”

Stimpson said during the trip to New Orleans he and the Mobile attendees were guests at convention for Big O Tire company, which had about 600 people in attendance. “We were able to observe it like we were watching a Mardi Gras parade,” he said.

Stimpson acknowledged there will be some apprehension among some of the parading societies, even though 23 East has been used for functions such as the Distinguished Young Women of America, which recently had a fundraiser there.

“I think the biggest obstacle is the location and the logistics of how do you get off a float and into 23 East,” he said. “That has to be worked out, but there are parading organizations that get off of a float and get on a bus to go to the Country Club or Fort Whiting, so it’s just a matter of how to identify the problem, look at all of the possible solutions and look at all of the input.”

Stimpson said two developers are in the process of making a proposal for the civic center, but he wasn’t at liberty to identify them because of some non-disclosure agreements. He also said the 2021 date for use of 23 East was an arbitrary date to ensure a site was ready once a decision was made on the civic center and only time will tell if 23 East will be a permanent place for Mardi Gras balls.

“We know that we’ll still be able to use the civic center in 2020, but beyond that we have to have a date for the alternative site, otherwise you’ll wind up in a lurch,” Stimpson said. “In the next six months we should be down to one developer. As for whether 23 East will be a permanent facility, we have to see if it will work. Our focus is to work on an interim facility and then we’ll go from there.”

Also, on Tuesday, city council members voted to terminate the non-exclusive franchise for use of city streets, sidewalks and rights-of-way previously granted to Neutron Holdings, Inc., also known as LimeBike, and authorized the same non-exclusive franchise to Charleston, S.C.-based Gotcha Mobility, LLC.

Michelle Burdick, a partner experience manager with Gotcha Mobility, said a local team will be established to oversee on-going operations, securing a warehouse facility and doing some in-market education as well as marketing. Typically, she said, the launch period will take about 90 days out from contract execution.

Burdick said her company will work closely with the city to identify where the need is for the bikes and will start with a minimum of 200 electric, pedal-less bikes.

“Based on the ridership, demand and how often they are being ridden, we’ll expand and grow from there with the partnership of the city,” she said. “Typically, we offer a pay-as-you-go option. A user will spend $2 on average to unlock the bike and there is a permanent pro-rated charge — about 15 cents per minute. We’ll also have membership and subscription sales if you want to use this as part of your daily commute, and we’ll have monthly and annual rates as well.”