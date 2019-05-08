City Council discusses Mobile Civic Center advisory committee

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE —There is still discussion about the future of the Mobile Civic Center and most of it centers around the make-up of the advisory committee that will have a final say about which proposal is chosen for the property on which it rests.

During Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting, resident David Preston expressed his concerns about the committee’s make-up.

“The advisory committee is supposed to make a decision on a developer for the civic center,” he said. “Are any members of Mardi Gras organizations on the committee? Are members of the nearby community on the committee?”

Preston encouraged council members to tell their constituents what was in the project once a developer is selected. Councilman Fred Richardson said he did not know who was on the committee. “We’re in the same position you’re in,” Richardson said. “We hadn’t heard anything about the committee.”

Mobile City Council Vice President Levon Manzie said he too was concerned about how the committee operated. He said the council knew about the committee, but did not know who authorized it, who was on it nor where committee members lived.

“One of my concerns is that it has been a somewhat very exclusive committee for such a very public property,” he said. “I want to make sure that those who are making the decisions — the thought of them not making the decisions may not necessarily line up with that — because there were several different proposals (by developers), and we’re now being told through you all (the media) that they’re going to narrow it down to two.

“That is a decision; that is a big decision. I’m interested in knowing about all the proposals that came to the table, what do they want to do, how was it going to be financially structured and also to find out who’s on the committee to make sure it has diversity, make sure it has people who are most impacted (Church Street East and Down the Bay communities). It all goes back to one key word — transparency. We need to make sure that this is an open, thoughtful process that everybody can have feedback on.”

City spokesperson George Talbot said the administration would work with the city council regarding whatever proposal is chosen for the Civic Center project.

“There’s going to be ample public input into this process as we go along,” he said. “The council will absolutely be involved before a decision is made. There are multiple steps we need to go through, because we are still in the early stages of working through the multiple proposals.

Another hot topic, the new entertainment district, was also discussed. It was scheduled to be voted on during the regular council meeting, but was held over for a week so councilmembers could take a look at the newly drawn map. The expanded entertainment district includes an area from just north of St. Michael Street to N. Conception Street, and going westward to N. Washington Avenue. Another new entertainment district includes an area from Conti Street northward across Dauphin Street to Old Shell Road.

“It’s a new map,” Manzie said. “I want to be sure that the citizens that live near those districts are aware of the new boundaries. That new map was generated this morning, and there’s absolutely no time to get that information out and receive proper feedback.

Meanwhile, Fred Renfrey, the director of downtown economic development for Downtown Mobile, Inc., said that the expansion of the entertainment district will not only bring in more venues, but enhance the existing entertainment district as a whole.

“The expansion of the larger, older, and more established entertainment district really brings in some of the licensees on St. Louis Street,” he said. “It brings in Cheese Cottage, it will bring in Old Majestic Brewery when it becomes a licensed establishment, and it will also be bringing in Greer’s there at the St. Louis Street place development pipeline. Additionally, it’s also expanding to include the Ruby Slipper on Royal Street as well.”

Renfrey said the more western district is expanding to include the Red Cross building, which is located on Broad and Dauphin Streets. The Red Cross building will house Bay Gourmet Restaurant and Bay Gourmet Catering Special Event venue—a 6,000 square foot special event venue space for things such as wedding rehearsal dinners and business meetings.

Renfrey said that the Red Cross development is expected to be placed in service in June of this year.

“They’re wildly close to bringing that into completion,” he said. “There’s about 11 apartments upstairs, about 8,500 square feet of office space and co-working space for container yards, and 2,000 square feet of spec available retail space for leasing. The June deadline doesn’t include the unleased 2,000 square feet, but it does include the rest of the complex.”