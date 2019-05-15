Stmpson, city council spat continues over pay increases

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — Although Mobile City Council members passed a 2.5 percent cost of living increase for merit employees during Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he won’t put it into effect anytime soon, especially with the issue of councilmembers not including contract workers in the raises.

After the council passed a resolution to vote for the raises, Stimpson called a brief press conference to explain his rationale about not signing off on the increase, stating politics were involved in the council’s vote.

“Today, the city council, under the advice of its attorney, refused to adopt a budget amendment that would have allowed me to grant a cost-of-living adjustment to all city employees,” Stimpson said. “I believe this was a political statement, (because) the city council has excluded from the adjustment some of the very talented, hard-working employees who are most responsible for the financial success that the city has had over the last five years.”

Stimpson’s proposal would have given the 2.5 percent adjustment to all employees. Councilmembers wanted the adjustment to apply only to merit employees, citing litigation involving employees hired at-will by the mayor.

During its work session, council attorney Wanda Cochran told councilmembers its resolution was deficient in that it didn’t verbally note it was for raises or what employees were designated to receive the adjustment.

“It fails to explain what is meant by needed capacity,” she said. “When the lawsuit was filed last year, it included Section 40 (contract) employees. My advice would be not to include raises for Section 40 employees.”

Despite protests from city attorney Ricardo Woods, the council took Cochran’s advice. In fact, Councilwoman Bess Rich introduced an amendment during the regular meeting that would restrict the 2.5 percent increase to merit system employees. Councilman Joel Daves, however, disagreed with the move, saying he felt all of the employees, merit or contract, were entitled to raises.

“All city employees, top to bottom, have played a role in the city’s (financial) improvement,” he said.

However, when it came time to vote for the amendment that would designate the 2.5 percent increase to be for merit system employees only, all but Daves voted for it. Meanwhile, the original resolution itself easily passed, setting the stage for Stimpson’s remarks.

“The city council has attempted to amend my proposal,” Stimpson said. “There is no such authority by law,” Stimpson said. “Following the changes to my proposal would risk any salary adjustment to be completely ineffective. But this fight is not over. I pledge to find a way to reward all of our employees … all of them. Unfortunately, we find ourselves once again dealing with a council trying to sort out differences with what we believe is advice from their attorney.”

Responding to litigation regarding contract employees, Stimpson said, “The litigation is ongoing and their attorney is telling them that it could be a cause for concern’ and my attorney says that it shouldn’t be a cause for concern.”

Commissioners also voted to approve an amendment to Section 30-13 (A) and (B) of the Code of Ordinances for the City of Mobile to expand the boundaries of entertainment districts. The item, which was discussed at the May 7 meeting, expands the entertainment districts to include an area from just north of St. Michael Street to N. Conception Street, going westward to N. Washington Avenue. Another new entertainment district includes an area from Conti Street northward across Dauphin Street to Old Shell Road.

“It will reinvigorate our waterfront in downtown Mobile, so that creation of that new entertainment district will allow us to better program some events down there and activities for people, which we call Mobile’s front porch along the river,” said city spokesman George Talbot. “We all know what a gem it is and a place to be so that all our citizens can enjoy it. That’s going to help activate that space.

“We have five breweries (in the St. Louis Street area) that are either open or are in the works. That’s a sign of economic vitality and resurgence of downtown. It’s a positive thing, particularly with millennials. Really, that’s economic development; it’s going to drive the waterfront and the residential development we’re seeing is enormously positive. There was a lot of work done on that map to make sure we got the right kind of properties in there.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, longtime WKRG-TV anchor Mel Showers was recognized for his 50 years in broadcasting. Showers, who is set to retire from WKRG on May 22, was honored by the council, having Broadcast Drive (where WKRG is located) given the honorary designation of Mel Showers Drive. In addition, Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued a proclamation designating the month of May as Mel Showers Month and naming Showers mayor for the day.