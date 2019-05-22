Mobile City Council authorizes capital improvement project contract

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council on Tuesday authorized a capital improvement project contract with John G. Walton Construction Inc., in the amount of $227,447.40 for Greenwich Hills drainage improvements.

Council vice-president Levon Manzie, who sponsored the item along with Councilman Joel Daves, was happy with the vote. “This is a great project and I totally support it,” he said.

A resolution held over from last week was also passed. It was an authorization for a preliminary engineering, utility and construction agreement for a roundabout installation at Canal Street and Broad Street. This project is part of the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant and is a total of $1,575,099.02. City funds for the project total $157,991.91; federal funds will total $1,417,589.11.

It is the first roundabout built east of I-65 and Manzie said the project would be a gamechanger for Broad Street.

“It is a transformative project,” he said. “People will begin to see the benefit of Broad Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue area being transformed.”

Manzie said some of the citizens living in that area have been working with the city on the project, and there were hopes that a tree could be planted in the roundabout. But Nick Amberger of the city’s engineering department said he’s unsure of that’s possible. “We’re going to do a deep dive to see if trees can be put in there,” he said. “We have to make sure that we’re careful with the city’s interest.”

Councilmembers also authorized a couple of contracts that will allow the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to do groundwater testing for two closed landfills. Both were with Southern Earth Sciences, Inc., for the Hickory Street Landfill in the amount of $32,864, while the other was for $30,400 for the Bates C & D Landfill.

Several other CIP resolutions introduced were also passed. Among them was a contract of $10,600 with Thompson Engineering, Inc. for the 2017 CIP McGregor Avenue Sidewalks; a contract amendment with Hutchinson, Moore, & Rauch LLC for Hackmeyer Park drainage repairs and park improvement which increases the contract by $15,200; and a contract with Skipper Consulting for intersection improvement design for Cottage Hill Road and Hillcrest Road in the amount of $26,300.

In other matters coming before the city council:

Amber Guy and Emmie Powell of the Mobile Public Library talked about the Summer Reading Celebration which will start in June. The program is designed to prevent summer slide, which happens when kids do not read during the summer months and fall behind their peers when school begins again.

Action on an ordinance to amend Chapter 63 of the Mobile City Code pertaining to rates for wrecker service was held over until the May 28 meeting.