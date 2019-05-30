Mobile City Council joins county in contributing to 13th Judicial Court

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — In an agenda-packed Mobile City Council meeting this week, councilmembers passed a large number of items, including a resolution to give $500,000 a year for three years to the 13th Judicial Circuit of the State of Alabama to help with funding of its budget. The money will come from the city’s general fund. Mobile County Commissioners also voted to contribute $500,000 a year for three years to the judicial circuit’s budget.

Beth Marietta-Lyons, who serves as legislative counsel for the city and county of Mobile, said the resolution was to address the lack of court funding. She said as a result of lack of finding, staff had to be laid off, which made the workloads more difficult.

“When we had our nationwide recession, court funding was diminished over the last six or seven years,” she said. “Because the state has not addressed this adequately, it was up to the city and the county to ensure that we have a safe environment, and that requires temporary funding. The next few years, we will get together as a community and effectively lobby the state Legislature and the Administrative Office of Courts for increased funding for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit. But right now, it is imperative for the city and county to ensure that we have a justice system that works for all.”

Marietta-Lyons said the money will not be used for raises, but to hire back some of the staff laid off to keep the courts working, on the civil side as well as the criminal side.

“We should care because of the access to justice,” she said. “We should care because as a community, on the criminal side, people are waiting for years for their trials while they are out on bond; or they’re in our county jail facility. Also, on the civil side, people want to address their legal actions without having to wait years for their trials.”

“We have always had the posture that this was not our responsibility and that the funding source should come from somewhere else, and there was nowhere else for it to come from,” said Mobile City Council Vice-President Levon Manzie. “It made a whole lot more sense to support it from the beginning so we could monitor it and to make certain that all of the required reports are in place so that hopefully, after this three-year period, this won’t be the responsibility of the city of Mobile.”

Several resolutions held over were also passed, the most notable being the application and acceptance of funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) for the Mobile Bay Shore Habitat Conservation and Acquisition Initiative, Phase II. This phase is for $6,444,270 with a $3,907,754 local match.

Councilman C.J. Small, who along with Mayor Sandy Stimpson sponsored the resolution, said the funding would be beneficial to the Dauphin Island Parkway area and thanked his fellow city councilmembers for supporting it. “It’s going to help with the retention of the shoreline in the Dauphin Island Parkway area,” he said. “It’s going to be great for the citizens of Mobile to have access to the water.”

Another notable resolution passed was a supplemental agreement with Baskerville-Donavan, Inc. for the widening of Zeigler Boulevard, Forest Dale and Railroad Intersection Project. The project goes from Forest Hill Drive to Cody Road and the supplemental agreement calls for a $40,930 increase. Councilwoman Gina Gregory, who serves that district, said she was glad the resolution passed, but was waiting for a final agreement from the railroad to be signed before work starts.

A Capital Improvement Project resolution held over was also passed. It called for the authorization of a contract with Harris Contracting Services, Inc. for Joe Bailey Park tennis courts and sit improvements. The contract is for $629,803. Councilman Joel Daves, who sponsored the CIP resolution also with Stimpson, said that the park will be enhanced by the improvements.

“There will be significant improvements to the park,” Daves said. “It’s a nice little park and the tennis courts were in pretty bad shape. A master plan was developed for the park and I’m very excited about the project.”

In other council items, a public hearing was held to decide if the business license for Touch of Class, located at 3526 Halls Mill Road, should be revoked after numerous violations. Touch of Class, owned by Joseph Johnson, had been the subject of complaints regarding nude dancing. Councilman John Williams informed Stimpson and Public Safety Director James Barber about the club after being told about it by a constituent. Williams said after the constituent voiced concerns he decided to do something about it. “I asked for immediate action,” Williams said. “It was pretty immediate.”

During the hearing, Wanda Rahman, an attorney for the Mobile Police Department, told councilmembers the business did not have a license, plus it was not zoned for adult entertainment. Rahman added there were Facebook posts saying the club was going to continue to operate. She also said the police had been there on three separate occasions and detectives gave an overview of the investigation.

Johnson countered he had owned a previous club, known as the Lions’ Den, and said he had no complaints nor any violations. He said the Lions’ Den operated the same way as Touch of Class and it was located near an industrial park in the county. But Councilwoman Bess Rich said zoning laws in the county differed from those in the city.

Johnson said he was within his rights to operate. “I know this business is frowned upon, but it’s a legal business and it’s not against the law,” he said.

The council is expected to vote on whether or not to pull Johnson’s license to operate a business. In addition, it could also request a suspension of Johnson’s ability to apply for another city business license for a period of one year.