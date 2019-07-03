Manzie pledges support to Mobile’s LGBTQ community

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — Mobile City Council vice-president Levon Manzie pledged his support Tuesday to work with LGBTQ activists to ensure Mobilians of all walks of life would not be discriminated against, The pledge comes after recent remarks from Mobile County treasurer Phil Benson, who made derogatory comments against gays on social media that created a firestorm.

Several people were on hand during Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting asked to speak on the creation of a non-discrimination ordinance on the heels of Benson’s comments. Kimberly McKeand said all she wanted was a non-exclusion ordinance that would protect the LGBTQ community.

“We want to recruit you to help us,” she said.

“You said you wanted to recruit us,” said councilman Fred Richardson. “We’re already been recruited.”

“We are interested,” said Manzie. “We have a Human Rights Commission, but it’s not active. I want to help create a new commission and be a part of it.”

Others on hand to talk about the issue decided not to do so after McKeand’s and Manzie’s remarks. McKeand said she was excited about Manzie’s pledge.

“We didn’t realize that there was a Human Rights Commission,” she said. “We were ready to come to every city council meeting if necessary. All we wanted from the Mobile County Commission was for them to stand with us, but after meeting with the city council, we’re very happy. We didn’t want to force anything on them.”

It was a different tune from the aftermath of the meeting with the Mobile County Commission, where commission members said they could not create legislation to protect the rights of those in the LGBTQ community, the commission failing to make a commitment to support LGBTQ members when they appeared before the city council.

“It was a little deflating not hearing (county commission) affirm our community, but we did end up with Jerry Carl issuing a statement condemning Phil Benson’s remarks, and we also ended up with an apology — however contrived it may have sounded — from Phil Benson himself,” said Chance Shaw, president of the board of directors of MOB Pride. “Those are both small steps towards progress.”

“Progress to victory, that is exactly what happened,” said McKeand.

Later, Manzie told the Call News he was looking to create a new human rights commission. There was one during Mobile Mayor Mike Dow’s tenure in the 90s, but it has not been used. “We have a human rights commission on the books, but it’s inactive,” he said. “I’m going to encourage my colleagues and I to appoint new commission members to make certain that every person who lives and works in Mobile feel welcome. I have been a victim of discrimination due to my skin color, and there ought not to be room for that in 2019. You can have your own personal opinions, but it should not disapprotionally affect someone’s livelihood or enjoyment of citizenship here in the city of Mobile.”

Manzie said there was no particular timetable to create the new commission, but said he was going to send a memo to his colleagues after the meeting to look at finding members to serve on it as soon as possible.

“I’m going to send a memo to my colleagues today to make it a priority to find new commission members,” he said. “I believe Ms. McKeand lives in my district, so I’m going to talk with her about her representing our community. I think that it will be something we’ll see stand up pretty quickly.”

During the city council’s work session, there were several discussions regarding the issue. Councilman Joel Daves said he was fully in favor of an ordinance that would protect LGBTQ individuals. “My only concerns are about overlapping with federal ordinances and making sure that it is enforceable.”

“The enforceability issue has been a concern,” Manzie said. “It’s been raised with ordinances in Montevallo and Birmingham.”