UPDATED: Citronelle police investigating fatal crash on Highway 45

(This story was updated at 1:15 p.m.)

By MARK R. KENT

mkent@thecallnews.com

CITRONELLE — A head-on collision shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday took the lives of a log truck driver and a man driving a Ford Fusion, Citronelle Mayor Jason Stringer said.

The names of the two victims, and their hometowns, were not immediately released pending notification of relatives.

The accident took place in a stretch of Highway 45 roughly halfway between Russell Road and Bud Odom Road. The logs of the log truck came loose, with some going through the cab and others taking down utility poles and power lines, also rupturing a gas line in the area, witnesses said.

The wreck left heavy amounts of debris on the highway, and the two vehicles ended up off the east edge of the highway, coming to rest about 500 feet apart. By noon, there was still some smoke rising from the area around where the log truck came to rest.

Brittney Buckley, a resident from near the accident site, was in her car with her two children and said she saw the collision take place in her rear-view mirror.

Buckley said that the Fusion was northbound, apparently trying to pass another vehicle, which she said was not struck, when the southbound log truck came down a slight downgrade to the impact point.

“The truck driver looked like he was trying to do what he could to keep from hitting the car,” Buckley said.

Truck driver Charlie Burgin said that he came on the scene right after the collision and before first responders arrived. “The log truck was on fire, and it blew a gas main,” Burgin said. “Power lines were down, and there were logs all over the place.”

Stringer said that there was a considerable response at the crash site. The Citronelle Volunteer Fire Department, Georgetown and Turnerville VFDs, AM/NS Calvert Fire and Mobile County Emergency Management Systems were on hand along with Citronelle Police and the Alabama Department of Public Safety.

Traffic southbound on Highway 45 was diverted to Celeste Road during the investigation and clean-up.

The accident raised to 17 the number of people who have been killed in traffic accidents since Jan. 20, 2015, in a particularly-deadly 16-mile stretch of Highway 45 between Mile Marker 12 in Mauvilla and Mile Marker 28 in the southern edge of Citronelle. There had not been a traffic death in those 16 miles, however, for a period of 20 months and a day since the last fatality in November 2017.

Six of the 12 fatal crashes since January 2015 in the stretch involved the deaths of two individuals each.