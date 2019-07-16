VEHICLE SOUGHT IN FATAL HIT-AND-RUN

Mobile Police are looking for a damaged 2018 Lincoln Navigator, similar to the one in this photo, in connection with a hit-and-run fatal pedestrian strike on Government Boulevard and Azalea Road about 3 a.m. Sunday, July 14. Tammy Moore, 39, was killed by the vehicle in the northbound lanes of Government Boulevard, Mobile police said. The vehicle being sought has a damaged front bumper on the passenger side (the far corner in this photo), and the passenger side headlight assembly was broken during the accident and left at the scene. Anyone who knows a Lincoln Navigator with this type of damage can call Mobile police at 208-7211 or 208-1270, and tips can be anonymous if you prefer.

Stock photo from General Motors