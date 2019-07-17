Civic Center’s future dominates Mobile City Council meeting

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — A large group of people representing Mardi Gras organizations attended Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting to express their concerns about the possibility of the Mobile Civic Center not being at their disposal for Mardi Gras activities.

Several addressed councilmembers about the future of the Civic Center, which could be demolished and replaced with another facility. It came on the heels of Monday’s special council meeting at which CBRE made a presentation to the council regarding proposals made by Stirling Properties and Cordish Properties for the repurposing of property surrounding the 55-year-old Mobile Civic Center.

Stirling Properties wants to build a new civic center, while Cordish has a proposal for a more open-air facility.

Ashley Adams, a member of one of Mobile’s largest Mardi Gras societies, told councilmembers there are at least 15 organizations that use the civic center and if it is removed from downtown it would cause serious problems for those societies, which use the Civic Center for balls and as a staging area for parades

“Removal of the civic center (from downtown) would be devastating,” she said, asking the city council to consider other options.

James Alexander said Mardi Gras brings people together and echoed Adams’ remarks about the civic center being heavily utilized by Mardi Gras organizations.

“A number of events are held at the civic center,” he said. “Removal of the civic center will be destructive to the city. Mardi Gras aided in the revitalization of downtown Mobile, and the balls fund the parades that the city enjoys. Any disruption would affect those organizations.”

Council vice-Ppesident Levon Manzie, whose district includes the civic center, along with councilman Fred Richardson, told the group they were in support of having a facility where the civic center is located. Manzie said it would cost about $50 million to refurbish the current facility.

“How many of you would support a new civic center at the present location?” Manzie asked.

Virtually everyone in the group raised their hands and Manzie told them it would take some time to build it. In addition, councilman Joel Daves said it would take $8 million dollars a year for the next 30 years to fund a bond for the new facility.

“That money’s going to have to come from somewhere,” Daves said. “It’s not an easy solution, because we would have to have additional revenues to pay for it.”

After the meeting, Jacquelyn Schwartz, another Mardi Gras member, said a proposed site at the Brookley Complex wouldn’t be large enough to hold functions such as Mardi Gras balls.

“The proposed place at Brookley is not big enough to hold these functions,” she said. “It will just become a member, no-guest facility. That’s what we’re concerned about. We’re not opposed to a new civic center, especially on the same property, but our concern is what are we going to do in the meantime, because if they’re going to tear down the old building, we won’t have anywhere to go for the next three to four years.”

Schwartz said she disagreed with the civic center being in bad shape, as some of the councilmembers claimed. “I can’t believe it would cost $50 million (to refurbish it),” she said. “I feel that it’s a place that we have loved for many, many years. Yes, we would like something new, but there’s that interim period there.”