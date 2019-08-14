Mobile City Council authorizes agreement with Greenway project

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council on Tuesday authorized an agreement with ACP Greene & Associates, LLC, doing business as Planning Next, for the Three Mile Greenway Trail Community Engagement Project. The agreement was for $85,000 and was sponsored by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Vince Calmetti, who is handling the city’s major projects.

According to Calmetti, his office would be responsible for publicizing the project. The $85,000 will cover the entire 13-mile stretch of the project.

“I or my staff will be doing all of the outreach for assistance on brochures, planning meetings and the public meetings,” he said.

Council vice-president Levon Manzie said he was pleased with the vote and Three Mile Greenway would benefit many citizens in the area.

“I think this Three Mile Greenway is going to be a great recreational amenity for thousands upon thousands of our citizens,” he said. “This contract will (have us) work with them on the outreach, making sure citizens understand about what’s going on throughout the process of building the entire 13-mile route; so I supported the contract because it’s paramount that citizens are engaged, informed and are able to offer their commentary and opinions so there’s not a vision of seven of us (on the council) and the mayor, but something that all citizens can buy into.”

Manzie said as soon as the contract is officially signed he is looking forward to even more engagement throughout the city so that there will be a stronger sense of ownership.

“I’m hopeful that we can get this done as quickly as possible,” he said. “As soon as we get the contract done and consummated by both parties, I’m hopeful that the engagement process will be strengthened and there’ll be stronger and regular engagement of the whole trail so that citizens throughout the city feel ownership of what will be the Three Mile Greenway Initiative.”

City councilmembers also voted on five resolutions that were held over from last week’s meeting. One was authorization of an agreement with Emerald Coast Utilities Authority for $45,000 a year (estimated) for the acceptance and processing of source separated recyclables. Two more resolutions dealt with contracts with Best Price Services, LLC; one for Springhill Avenue right of way mowing services ($37,800) and the other for Dauphin Island Parkway right of way mowing services ($40,500).

Another resolution was with Johnson Controls, Inc. for preventative maintenance and service of the HVAC Direct Digital Controls system at the History Museum of Mobile for $35,502 for three years. The final resolution was to approve a payment of invoice to the Southern Tennis Association, Inc. in the amount of $20,000.