Mobile City Council denies appeals by towing companies

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — Mobile City Council members denied appeals from three wrecking companies to lift an additional 30-day suspension for various violations, including overcharging for storage and towing. By a 5-2 vote, councilmembers voted to deny the appeals of SOS Towing, Southport Towing, and A+ Wrecker.

“We have to fix the ordinance, because right now, it appears to be broken,” said council vice-president Levon Manzie. “I hope we have a committee meeting so we can get the matter resolved.”

SOS Towing, Southport Towing, and A+ Wrecker were three of five wrecker companies given an additional 30-day suspension because they charged fees not authorized by the city of Mobile and were cited for additional violations. Representatives of the three companies questioned if Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste arbitrarily used the towing ordinance to target those companies.

Battiste said he was only acting according to what was in the city’s ordinance and told Manzie he had received additional complaints regarding overcharging, noting he based it on information provided to his department. Councilman Joel Daves, who presented motions to approve appeals for all three companies, said he did not believe Battiste acted arbitrarily in giving the companies the additional suspensions.

Harry Satterwhite, who represented SOS Towing, told councilmembers what was going on with the companies was not a good look for the city, and he appealed to the council not to allow SOS Towing to be penalized the additional 30 days.

“You’re going to eventually run these companies out of business,” he said. “It seems like you’re being heavy-handed. The people that are being represented are willing to compromise.”

But MPD attorney Wanda Rahman said after companies were taken out of the rotation for 30 days and after it was publicized by the media, there were customers who called complaining about additional violations. Rahman said of the five companies suspended, only one — Casher’s Towing — had records.

“How can you operate in the city of Mobile and not have computerized records?” she asked councilmembers.

Councilman John Williams said the way he understood the ordinance, if there were additional charges that took place during the first 30 days it should be part of the first suspension. Other councilmembers, including Bess Rich, said since it was an administrative hearing it was the towing companies’ time to produce receipts shwoing they did not overcharge customers.

Councilman Fred Richardson said he was concerned the Mobile Police Department was arbitrarily targeting the companies involved and asked if there was contributory negligence. Council attorney Wanda Cochran said the police chief can, at his discretion, take companies off of the towing rotation and impose an additional 30-day suspension.

SOS Towing owner Gary Smith said he received e-mails requesting information and denied he overcharged customers.

“I cannot show you an invoice, because MPD has taken my records,” he said. “As far as overcharging, I can’t dispute it, because no one returned my phone calls. I have strike one; I’ve been out for 30 days. If I do it again, then give me an additional 30-day suspension.”

Rahman said she tried to reply to Smith’s request, but received letters stamped Return to Sender and she requested in writing a records request, but received no response.

Councilwoman Gina Gregory asked Rahman if Smith would get the opportunity to talk with her about the charges. Rahman said all Smith had to do was contact her. She added she had instructed her detectives to refer calls to her since there was still an ongoing criminal investigation.

A representative of Southport Towing owner Danny Williams said Williams did not have the receipts, but added he did not overcharge customers. Meanwhile, Chad Fountain, owner of A+ Wrecker, said the ordinance was old and needed updating.