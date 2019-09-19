Mobile City Council delays passing 2019-20 budget

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council laid over by a 6-1 vote passing the 2019-20 budget for three weeks to allow councilmembers to make amendments or address other concerns. Councilman John Williams cast the only no vote.

There were several concerns voiced during Tuesday’s work session, most notably a lawsuit filed by the council against the administration regarding Section 40 workers, or city workers that serve at the pleasure of the mayor and outside of the merit system. Some, such as councilwoman Gina Gregory, wanted to explore the capital budget before a vote was made.

Others, including councilman Fred Richardson, asked council attorney Wanda Cochran if it would be prudent to hold voting over for two weeks. Cochran said a motion was filed regarding the Section 40 employees, plus there was a motion for an expedited hearing on the issue. As such, she wanted to make sure the council was cleared by the courts to make decisions on the budget and addede the situation could be resolved within a two-week period.

Councilman Joel Daves said that since he had a prior commitment that would have him out of the country from Sept. 25 to Oct. 7 he wanted to make sure he was present to vote on the budget. “I want to make sure my vote is recorded when I come back on Oct. 8,” he said.

Council vice-president Levon Manzie said there were some amendments that needed to be made to the budget, but also said he was not in favor of long, protracted talks. After more discussion, it was agreed the voting for the budget be laid over until Oct. 8, primarily to wait on a judge’s ruling regarding Section 40 employees.

“We’re still evaluating and still deliberating over the budget,” Manzie said. “Our attorneys filed a motion asking the judge who is handling our case to give us an expedited ruling on Section 40 employees. In light of that request, there was a contention of the council to slow things down so that we can potentially get an answer.” Manzie said even if a budget is not passed, the business of the city would continue.

“I want to assure citizens that basic city services will continue,” he said. “The same budget that we’re operating on at the spur of the moment, any delay would revert back to the 2019 budget. There won’t be any major or minor hiccups relative to the delay that we voted on today.”

Meanwhile, Ladd-Peebles Stadium will get a much-needed boost. Councilmembers voted to transfer $750,000 from the general fund to the stadium’s capital projects, which include a walking trail for the facility. In addition, a contract for $8,000 was approved for Watkins Acy Strunk Design, Inc. for the design of the walking trail.

“It’s going to be a first-class walking trail,” Manzie said. “Right now, citizens in my district utilize that facility, especially in the early morning and the cool of the evenings to walk and exercise; and we’re going to put a first-class walking trail there. I’m appreciative of the administration’s partnership in that effort, and I’m glad to see that contract in place as well as a contract to design it, so it’s not haphazardly done.”