Once more, Mobile City Council tables vote on 2019-20 budget

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — Once again, the Mobile City Council decided to table voting on its budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year, citing a pending lawsuit and several resolved issues regarding amendments to the budget itself.

During its regular Tuesday meeting, councilmembers voted 4-3 to table passing the budget, which according to an opinion by council attorney Wanda Cochran required a simple majority vote despite concerns from councilman John Williams, who along with councilman Joel Daves and councilwoman Gina Gregory, voted against tabling the decision.

“What will happen now is that we will continue to deliberate over the budget,” council vice-president Levon Manzie said. “We have amendments that have been submitted by various groups to the council. That list is not firm, and in light of that and in deference to the hearing that we have on Oct. 18th (regarding the lawsuit), it was the opinion of the majority of the council that we hold off (voting on the budget). That’s where we are, but we have the ability to have a special called meeting if something was to transpire.”

Manzie added if the need arose for a public meeting, one would be called, possibly on Oct. 23. If the need arose for such a meeting, it would be announced during the city council’s Oct. 15 meeting so the public would be notified in time to offer its input.

Councilwoman Bess Rich, who called for a motion for tabling the vote, said the city council and city administrators were in the middle of a lawsuit regarding the designation of Section 40 employees — employees who serve at the pleasure of the mayor.

“We have a court date on the 18th regarding the suit,” Rich said. “Why is this council fighting with each other? We should not be under pressure.”

Manzie said the budget amendments had not been made public because they were non-formalized, meaning there was not a formal list of additional budget requests. “There could be 10,000 ideas relevant to amending a budget, but normally we would coalesce around seven or eight, and probably this year will be no different,” he said. “Until we have an idea of what direction we’re going in, we really have nothing to disseminate.”

During the earlier work session, councilmembers discussed whether to go ahead twith the vote on the budget or wait until a ruling from a judge regarding the designation of Section 40 employees. A lawsuit was filed by the council against the administration regarding Section 40 workers, or city workers that serve at the pleasure of the mayor and outside of the merit system.

At the September 17 city council meeting, councilman Fred Richardson asked Cochran if it would be prudent to hold voting over for two weeks. Cochran said a motion was filed regarding the Section 40 employees, plus there was a motion for an expedited hearing on the issue. As such, she wanted to make sure the council was cleared by the courts to make decisions on the budget, and added the situation could be resolved within a two-week period.

“I don’t consider it a protracted delay to wait until we hear what the judge has to say,” said Manzie. “As for the quality of life, it would not be impacted because we would still be operating off the fiscal year 2019 budget.”

Councilmembers also discussed several amendments to be addressed before a vote was taken on the budget. Some felt money from the city’s reserve fund could be used to fund the amendments, which included several projects. However, Daves, who is also the chairman of the finance committee, strongly opposed the idea.

“I cannot stress the irresponsibility of pulling money from resources when times are good,” he said. “You don’t use a savings account for ongoing expenses.”

Manzie said he found himself in the middle, saying he was against a long, protracted discussion regarding the budget, but adding he did not know if there would be enough in the city’s reserve fund for the funding of resources. “Let’s see if there are other ways of funding resources,” he said.

Manzie added the council was close to adopting the budget and the public would know what the amendments were prior to the budget itself being adopted. “We’re still working on relative parts that might be included in the budget,” he said. “There could be things taken off because they do not have sufficient support, or there could be some things added.”