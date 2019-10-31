Mobile City Council set to vote on annexation on Nov. 5

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — Mobile City Council members are planning to vote on Nov. 5 on resolutions that will bring three more areas located in West Mobile and northwest Mobile into the city limits.

“We are anticipating a vote next week,” said council president Levon Manzie.

The three areas in question are the heavily populated Schillinger corridor in West Mobile, the Airport/Snow Road corridor, and the King’s Branch corridor. During a long city council meeting on Wednesday, councilmembers and concerned citizens listened to a presentation by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, who along with Larry Wettermark, finance director Paul Wesch and Public Safety director James Barber, outlined the factors of annexing the three areas.

In addition, those who signed up to speak for and against annexation were allowed the opportunity to voice their concerns.

Stimpson said the proposed annexation is based on the 2020 census. He also said he wanted to make sure not to upset the city’s racial balance. Currently, the city’s population — which is estimated at 192,085 — is 50.4 percent black, 45.4 percent white and 4.3 percent other. If all three areas are annexed, the city’s population will increase to an estimated 205,011, with the racial balance being 48.82 percent black, 46.88 percent white, and 4.50 percent other.

The annexation presentation, which itself lasted well more than an hour and included questions from councilmembers, touted improved police and fire protection for each area targeted for annexation. In addition, the city’s revenue would also increase.

Barber said the population growth from the proposed annexation would help the city with getting grants for 45 new police officers, 750 body cameras and a new precinct for the Dauphin Island Parkway area and create a Central Precinct project. As for the grants themselves, Barber said because the city’s current population is less than 200,000 people, it is only eligible for grants designed for cities with a population of 50,000.