Mobile City Council nixes possible annexation vote

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — It will be a while before annexation becomes a reality for the city of Mobile.

On Tuesday, a measure that would have allowed residents in three areas — the Airport Boulevard-Schillinger Road corridor, the Airport-Snow Road corridor and King’s Branch corridor — to vote on whether or not to annex into the city of Mobile failed to pass by one vote. Five yes votes are required to approve a measure; the annexation vote received just four.

Councilmembers Joel Daves, Gina Gregory, John Williams and Bess Rich voted in favor of the measure, which would have allowed people living in those corridors to vote before Christmas to decide whether or not they wanted to become part of the city. Council President Levon Manzie, Fred Richardson and CJ Small voted against the measure.

“It’s a setback,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “But now we know where everybody stands. We’re not going to give up because there’s too much opportunity (for this city). To think that we can’t embrace the idea of annexation is ludicrous.”

“The next step is to address issues that were brought up during the meeting and come to some common ground,” said Del Sawyer, one of the advocates for annexation. “Without additional income, we’re going nowhere.”

Before the vote,councilmembers voiced their opinions on the matter. Manzie said he respected growth was necessary for the city’s progress, but also said such growth had to be done wisely. “Some will be happy and some will be sad,” he said. “I’m all for growth, but I’m for growth that is orderly.”

Richardson said while he was in favor of annexation it should be done if those areas can bring in needed revenue.

“The revenue from areas that are targeted for annexation must be commensurate with what is spent (in those areas),” Richardson said. “I voted for annexation in 2007 and last spring because the money generated in those areas was enough to pay for services.”

Daves, on the other hand, said the people should have the right to vote to whether or not to be annexed. Daves quoted a presentation made by Public Safety Director James Barber that additional people brought into the city would help the city get more grant money. “None of the councilmembers who said that there should be more money directed to (current) issues in the city (had an answer for) how it would be funded.”

Gregory said she felt if the vote failed it would cause the areas targeted to look elsewhere to be annexed.

“We’re probably going to be landlocked to the west if we don’t allow the people (in the targeted areas) to vote,” she said. “If we fail, there could be a chance that they will look at being annexed into Semmes, because that city is currently annexing property. If this fails today, let’s get together and find a way to make this work.”

During the council work session, councilmembers decided to move up the annexation issues to an earlier part of the agenda because Manzie and Richardson had to catch flights to attend the League of Municipalities meeting in San Antonio, Texas.

At the regular council meeting, three people had signed up to speak in favor of annexation, while there were none signed up to speak against it. Manzie asked if there were any in the audience who were opposed. A group of approximately 20 people, predominately black, raised their hands. Manzie encouraged them to pick three people from the group to speak.

During his remarks, Stimpson stressed annexation was an issue of public safety. “Annexation will be good for the city,” he said. “This is a watershed moment for the city of Mobile. We can look at growing or consigning ourselves to being an island.”

Those who spoke in favor of annexation, such as Danny Patterson, said the city could grow from the inside as well as the outside. “We can handle blight as well as grow,” he said. “Grow within the city and fix what needs to be fixed. I’m one of those who say, ‘Let us vote.’”

“I hope you do the right thing,” said David Cooper, another pro-annexation advocate.

For Elliot Maisel, a member of the Mobile Airport Authority, it was a matter of the future and image the city gained, as well as helping to preserve the city’s current form of government. He compared the annexation issue to the creation of the city’s current form of government. “You’ve got to take risks sometimes (when it comes to annexation),” he said.

Those who were against allowing a vote on annexation by those in the thre corridors were mainly concerned about things that needed to be done within the city limits, particularly in the inner-city areas.

“We have not done what we needed to do inside the city,” said the Rev. Cleveland McFarland of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance. “We have dilapidated streets and homes. We learned that two weeks ago there was $27 million paid outside of the city limits. That’s money that can be used inside the city.”

“We’ve been overlooked entirely too long,” said Reggie Hill. “We’ll be stretching our resources even more. Something like this is not a CIP (community improvement project), it should have been talked about months ago. There are too many things that need to be done (within the city limits) right now.”

Theresa Bettis of the Mobile Center for Fair Housing added, “Annexation is not timely as far as housing is concerned. The city is facing a housing crisis, because there are at least 600 households needing housing now because of the demolition of low-income housing and (right now) the city is not equipped to absorb 600 households.”

Former mayors Mike Dow and Sam Jones also spoke about the annexation issue. Dow spoke in favor, while Jones spoke against.

“It’s crystal clear as to what we need to do in order to grow,” said Dow. “There’s never been a city that has the money for all its needs. But failure to grow will create us new problems. Birmingham has failed to aggressively annex and as a result the city is landlocked. If we vote this down, all seven districts will suffer.”

“One thing that popped up is there are 70,000 people in the police jurisdiction (that are living outside of the city limits),” said Jones. “We’re spending $26 million on the jurisdiction. But I have news for you, even if we annex, we’re not going to be the second largest city; Huntsville is. The best we can hope for is No. 3. Huntsville has gained 12,000 people while we lost people. We haven’t replaced hardly any low-income housing.”