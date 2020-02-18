Semmes City Council votes to roll back future salary for mayor

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

SEMMES — The Semmes City Council voted to roll back the salary for future mayors from $70,000 to $52,000 on Tuesday, while at the same time raising the salary of the mayor pro tem to $18,000 and doubling the salary of council members to $12,000.

Currently, Mayor David Baker earns $15,000 at year, but last June council members voted to raise the mayor’s salary for the next term to $70,000 a year. On Tuesday, the council voted to reduce the $70,000 salary approved in June to $52,000 in order to increase the salaries of the mayor pro tem and council members.

Council members voted to change the salary after a request from Councilman Terry Platt, who said money will be taken from the mayor’s salary and shifted to the mayor pro tem and council members.

“There was a lot of talk about the salaries for a city this size for the mayor,” Platt said. “A lot of people think it is out of line, and basically it is. There’s a much younger crowd that wanted to get elected, and to do the job properly they’re going to be losing days of pay. I don’t think all the work needs to be put on the mayor. The council members need to be working, as well as the mayor pro tem.”

Currently, council members are paid $6,000 and the mayor pro tem makes $12,000. Baker said adjusting the salaries was fair because he said the mayor pro tem would have more responsibility and would have to be compensated fairly.

“We wanted to give the mayor pro tem more compensation,” Baker said. “We thought it would be better to take it from the mayor’s pay. I think those are pretty good numbers. In the event that the mayor had to go to the hospital and be incapacitated for a month, the mayor pro tem would be doing the mayor’s functions. From looking at other cities, that appears to the case.”