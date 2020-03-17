Alabama Department of Revenue responds to the COVID-19 outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Feb. 19 – The Alabama Department of Revenue is monitoring developments pertaining to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and is following guidance from federal and state officials. We understand the public may have some concerns and uncertainty pertaining to COVID-19 and the Department is committed to keeping taxpayers informed.

The Department is encouraging all taxpayers to conduct their business with the Department through our online services. Taxpayers can take advantage of our website for information and answers to questions; use My Alabama Taxes (MAT) to file and pay taxes; or call 334-242-1170, if additional assistance is needed.

Out of an abundance of caution for the health and wellbeing of the public, as well as our employees, we are asking taxpayers to limit in-person visits to our taxpayer service centers at this time. If you must make a payment in person, these payments can be made at one of our nine Taxpayer Service Centers. All other assistance can be provided remotely via phone or email.

On March 13, 2020, Governor Ivey declared a state of emergency for the purpose of deploying all available state and federal resources to lessen the impact of the coronavirus on our state and citizens, thereby allowing the Department more flexibility in working with impacted taxpayers. To date, the Department has issued the following taxpayer relief orders

It is expected that the IRS will announce extensions of deadlines for filing federal income tax returns. The Department plans to mirror these return filing extensions as appropriate and enter corresponding taxpayer relief orders. Please monitor the Department’s COVID-19 Updates page for additional information as it becomes available.

Other assistance may be available on a case-by-case basis to individuals and businesses that cannot file their tax returns on time due to the COVID-19 outbreak by contacting the Department at the numbers below.

Individual Income Tax: 334-353-0602

Corporate Income Tax: 334-242-1200

Pass-through Entities: 334-242-1033

Sales and Use Tax: 334-242-1490

Business Privilege Tax: 334-353-7923

Withholding Tax: 334-242-1300

The Alabama Department of Revenue encourages all Alabama citizens to follow the preventative measures recommended by the CDC and the State’s public health officials.

