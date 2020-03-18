ADOR extends relief to small businesses

MONTGOMERY, March 18 – Effective immediately, the Department of Revenue is extending relief to small retail businesses that are unable to timely pay their February, March, and April sales tax liabilities.

Small businesses whose monthly retail sales during the previous calendar year averaged $62,500 or less may file their monthly sales tax returns for the February, March, and April 2020 reporting periods without paying the state sales tax reported as due. Late payment penalties will be waived for these taxpayers through June 1, 2020.

Similar sales tax relief may be available on a case-by-case basis to other businesses significantly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the preventative measures being taken to limit its spread in Alabama.

For more information about this small business tax relief measure, taxpayers are encouraged to visit the Department of Revenue’s COVID-19 Updates page or call the Department’s Sales and Use Tax Division at 334-242-1490.