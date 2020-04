MOBILE — According to a news release from the Mobile County Health Department as of 10 a.m. today, the fourth and fifth positive test results for cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mobile County residents have been confirmed. The complete list for statewide confirmed cases is on the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) website:

http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html