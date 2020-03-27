Death of first Mobile County resident from COVID-19 confirmed

Unedited press release from MCHD

MOBILE — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting the death of a patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19. This event marks the first death of a Mobile County resident.

“We are very sad this virus has taken the life of a member of our community,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County. “Everyone should take this very seriously and keep persons infected in their thoughts and prayers.”

The individual was a 66-year-old male who had recently traveled out of state. He had a history of underlying medical conditions. He presented to the hospital with known COVID-19 symptoms and was hospitalized.

Most patients with COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness along with fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some have more severe symptoms that require hospitalization. Health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms to first notify their healthcare provider so that proper precautions can be taken.