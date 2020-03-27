Gov. Kay Ivey closing nonessential businesses statewide

Call News Staff

MONTGOMERY – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced today that all nonessential businesses statewide are to be closed starting starting at 5 p.m. on March 28. All nonessential businesses will be closed until April 17. Gov. Ivey specifically says she and her assembled task force do not want to shut down businesses across the state. She added a statewide shelter-in-place will also not be ordered.

“Rather than shutting the entire state down, I propose a different solution. Today, I join Dr. Harris in announcing a specific list of businesses that will close until April 17,” Ivey said.

Some examples she gave were nail salons, spas, gyms and concert venues.

Non-work gatherings of ten people or more, as well as non-work gatherings where the six-feet rule cannot be met, are also off the table, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced during the news conference held today.