Chickasaw establishes curfew to begin April 3

STAFF REPORT

The City of Chickasaw announced Thursday afternoon it was establishing a curfew for its citizens, based on safety measures in relation to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

A letter from Director of Public Safety Brian Fillingim announced the curfew, which is set to begin Friday, April 3. The mandatory curfew will be from 10 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning. It is scheduled to remain in place until April 17, at which time it will be reviewed in order to determine of an extension of the order in required.

The action was approved by Chickasaw Mayor Byron Pittman.

All mandates handed down by the Alabama Department of Public Health are to be strictly adhered to and will be enforced by the Chickasaw Police Department.

“While I understand these mandates are inconvenient, they are necessary to safeguard everyone’s health and safety,” Fillingim wrote in the letter announcing the curfew.