Death of third Mobile County resident from COVID-19 confirmed
MCHD press release
MOBILE — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting the death of a patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19. This event marks the third death of a Mobile County resident.
The individual was a 56-year-old male. He had a history of underlying medical conditions.
Posted in Breaking News
