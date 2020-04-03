Alabama governor issues stay-at-home order

| | 0

Staff

As COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 1,500 and Alabama’s death cases reach 38, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state-wide stay-at-home order, except for “essential activities”, effective Saturday at 5 p.m.

Governor Ivey said COVID-19 poses an “imminent threat” to our way of life.

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment