Alabama governor issues stay-at-home order
Staff
As COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 1,500 and Alabama’s death cases reach 38, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state-wide stay-at-home order, except for “essential activities”, effective Saturday at 5 p.m.
Governor Ivey said COVID-19 poses an “imminent threat” to our way of life.
