Mobile County has fourth confirmed death from COVID-19

Press release from MCHD

MOBILE — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting the death of a patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19. This event marks the fourth death of a Mobile County resident.

The individual was a 64-year-old male. He had a history of underlying medical conditions. He presented to the hospital with known COVID-19 symptoms and was hospitalized.

“Everyone should take this (illness) very seriously and keep persons infected in their thoughts and prayers,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County.