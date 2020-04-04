Citronelle curfew starts tonight
Staff
Joining other cities throughout the state, Citronelle will start its 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. curfew today and will extend 1.5 miles outside the city limits covering the police jurisdiction.
Posted in News Alerts
