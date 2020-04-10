URGENT, MOBILE POLICE DEPARTMENT NEEDS YOUR HELP!

The Mobile Police Department requests the public’s help identifying the suspect seen walking in the accompanying video. On Friday, April 3, at approximately 1:03 p.m., an unidentified white male was seen in the area of a residential burglary that took place in the 3800 block of Claridge Road.

The subject appears to be wearing a white or light-colored hat, light-colored short sleeve T-shirt, black- or dark-colored backpack, black short knee-length pants and black- or dark-colored shoes.

If anyone recognize the suspect, please call police at 251-208-7211 and you can remain anonymous.