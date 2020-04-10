URGENT, MOBILE POLICE DEPARTMENT NEEDS YOUR HELP!
URGENT, MOBILE PD NEED YOUR HELP!The Mobile Police Department requests the public's help identifying the suspect seen walking in the accompanying video. On Friday, April 3, at approximately 1:03 p.m., an unidentified white male was seen in the area of a residential burglary that took place in the 3800 block of Claridge Road. The subject appears to be wearing a white or light-colored hat, light-colored short sleeve T-shirt, black- or dark-colored backpack, black short knee-length pants and black- or dark-colored shoes. If anyone recognize the suspect, please call police at 251-208-7211 and you can remain anonymous.
