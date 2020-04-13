Frontier Airlines to remain in Mobile; adds Orlando flights

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — It appears Frontier Airlines isn’t leaving Mobile after all.

The Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) announced Monday, April 13, Frontier Airlines is continuing its service at the Mobile Downtown Airport (BFM). Beginning Saturday, April 18, Frontier will offer a direct flight to the Orlando International Airport, the second-largest operating base in Frontier’s network.

In January, Frontier officials announced they were suspending operations in Mobile and the last scheduled Frontier flight was scheduled to take place April 22. That obviously changes with Monday’s announcement.

“We value the relationship we have with Frontier Airlines and we are very excited that we can offer the destination of Orlando from the Downtown Airport,” said Chris Curry, Mobile Airport Authority president. “As our lives return to normal, we feel that this destination will be a benefit to Baldwin and Mobile counties and the surrounding area.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he was happy with the announcement.

“We are pleased that Frontier is extending its air service in Mobile,’’ Stimpson said. “This is good news for the Mobile Downtown Airport and good news for our citizens as it provides direct access to the Orlando market. Credit to the great working relationship between the city, the Mobile Airport Authority and Frontier.”

