Mobile applies for $500,000 coronavirus emergency funding
By ARTHUR L. MACK
Staff Correspondent
The Mobile City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Mayor Sandy Stimpson to apply for a $500,000 grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Fiscal Year 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.
The city is not required to pay any matching funds.
According to the Department of Justice website, state, local and tribal agencies have until May 29 to apply for the grants, which will be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address the medical needs of inmates and other eligible costs.
Originally, the item was not supposed to be on the agenda because it had not gone through the regular routing process. But Councilman John Williams insisted the item be voted on it.
“All we’re doing is we’re authorizing the mayor to pursue (the grant),” he said. “Let’s not delay it. What if we’re one day short on that?”
“There’s no match and there might be a timeline to submit the grant,” said Councilwoman Bess Rich. “If there is no harm and no money that we have to let go at any point, according to this resolution, it’s pretty clean.”
“We would appreciate any indulgence you can in sending it forward,” said Finance Director Paul Wesch. “It would sound like something we would like to do sooner rather than later. We are faced with a number of expenditures related to COVID-19.”
The grant was one of seven essential COVID-19 items on the council’s agenda. Four of them were construction-related items and were held over until the next meeting. Another item, a public hearing for the determination of the formation of the Mobile Tourism District, was laid over for four weeks until May 12. The other COVID-19 related item — an appropriation to Feeding the Gulf Coast in the amount of $2,000 — was also passed.
