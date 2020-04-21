Semmes Survivor

By Emmet Burnett:

To this day, Ellen Nettles has no idea how she contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus. But the 60-year-old Semmes resident, mother and grandmother certainly did, and with full force. Last week she was released from Mobile Infirmary after spending 20 days in the hospital, including nine days on a ventilator.

It all started in early March with what she thought was the beginning of the flu.

“I developed a cough and started having a fever,” Nettles, a Diagnostic and Medical Clinic (of Mobile) nurse, recalled. “To my knowledge, I was not near coronavirus patients. I don’t know how I was infected.”

Doctors initially thought their patient had the flu and prescribed antibiotics. She did not improve and was admitted to Mobile Infirmary. She was developing pneumonia when she received coronavirus testing, which proved positive.

