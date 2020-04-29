Battleship Memorial Park to participate in #GivingTuesdayNow

STAFF REPORT

USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park will join non-profit organizations and museums across the nation on Tuesday, May 5, for a cyber day of giving — #GivingTuesdayNow. The on-line fundraising campaign is designed to help answer the need for funding during the COVID-19 closure. Donations to the park can be made online through the park’s website, ussalabama.com, or through its facebook page, USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

“Battleship Memorial Park is a self-sustaining park and receives no funding from the federal, state or local governments for daily operations,” explained executive director MG Janet L. Cobb, USA (Ret.). “The park closed on March 20 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, causing a revenue stream shortfall for the park. The loss of revenue limits what can be done to maintain our National Historic Landmarks — the USS Alabama and USS Drum, as well as our exhibits and park memorials. We are asking everyone to help support the mission with a contribution of $20 or more. These donations will help fund the resources needed to maintain the park,” Cobb continued.

During 2019, Battleship Memorial Park welcomed 451,601 visitors from every state in the nation and from around the world. During March and April of last year, 64,936 people visited the park. It is through admission fees, special event rentals and donations that Battleship Memorial Park operates.

For more information on Battleship Memorial Park, the website at ussalabama.com. For additional information on #GivingTuesdayNow, contact Lynne Price, development director, at 251-438-2834.