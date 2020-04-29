Mobile City Council delays vote on purchasing COVID-19 tests

By ARTHUR L. MACK

An essential/COVID-19 item up for first read during Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting involving the purchase of new COVID-19 tests was laid over until next week, partly because of concerns the tests were not FDA approved.

A purchase order to DOC RX for 3,000 COVID-19 test kits, at a cost of $36,000, was up for discussion as well as a possible early vote. But concerns from several councilmembers, notably Bess Rich, who said she received calls from some constituents questioning the validity of the tests, pushed the vote back a week.

“I’m concerned because they have not been approved by the FDA, plus there were false readings on 20 percent of the tests,” she said.

Council president Levon Manzie also expressed concerns about the validity of the tests, saying he too received calls from some of his constituents. “I want to ensure the citizens are getting the best testing,” he said.

Rich asked Public Safety Director James Barber about the validity of the tests.

“Those tests are not being used as a diagnostic too, and they’re not FDA approved,” he said. “They’re only used to detect antibodies and you have to be symptomatic in order to be diagnosed with COVID-19. There are also possibilities where those tests will pick up other coronaviruses other than COVID-19.”

In other council business, several construction projects considered to be essential/COVID-19 items were passed. One was the authorization of a roundabout at Canal and Broad Streets for a contract with Volkert, Inc. of $30,378, with the city’s share being $3,037.80. Another was the acceptance of a permanent drain easement and temporary construction easement from Sterling and Maria Thistlewaite for Cottage Hill Road culvert repairs. Another was the granting of an easement to Alabama Power Company to provide service to the new fire station on Museum Drive.

Several essential/COVID-19 items held over from the previous council meeting were also passed. Among them were purchase orders to Donohoo Chevrolet, located in Fort Payne, for a total of 40 police package SUVs totaling more than $1.2 million. Councilman Fred Richardson questioned the purchase, saying it was not a good time to spend money on vehicles, especially when the city was losing revenue because of the COVID-19 crisis.

“I believe it’s time to conserve money right now,” he said.

A reallocation of $533,000 from the 4-cent gas tax to the G-TIGER 16 grant fund to fund a local match portion for a roundabout at Broad and Canal Streets was approved. Rich asked how much other money had been spent from the 4-cent gas tax. City engineer Nick Amberger said a list was being put together showing other projects where money was spent from the gas tax.