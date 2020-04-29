Updates from MCHD and Unified Command
The Unified Command will host a joint update today at 3 p.m. to discuss Gov. Ivey’s plans. This will take the place of MCHD’s normal 2:30 p.m. segment. Dr. Eichold will be joined by Commissioner Merceria Ludgood and Mayor Sandy Stimpson.
