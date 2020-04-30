Recap for April 29, 2020 edition.

By Emmet Burnett | erburnett1976@gmail.com

A Satsuma first responder has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies but negative for COVID–19. The diagnosis was discovered during the City of Satsuma’s examination of its first responder team of approximately 30 people.

The city’s testing of public safety responders was discussed during Satsuma’s April 21 city council meeting. Mayor Tom Williams noted after the responder’s positive test result via the antibodies test, the responder was given a COVID-19 nasal swab examination. The coronavirus results were negative. The employee has returned to work as a first responder.

To read more login or subscribe.