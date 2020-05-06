Katelyn Nelson of Citronelle initiated into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

SUBMITTED SPECIAL TO THE CALL NEWS

Katelyn Nelson of Citronelle was

recently initiated into the Honor Society

of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s

oldest and most selective all-discipline

collegiate honor society. Nelson

was initiated at Troy University.

Nelson is among approximately

30,000 students, faculty, professional

staff and alumni to be initiated into

Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership

is by invitation only and requires

nomination and approval by

a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of

seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors

are eligible for membership. Graduate

students in the top 10 percent

of the number of candidates for

graduate degrees may also qualify,

as do faculty, professional staff and

alumni who have achieved scholarly

distinction.

