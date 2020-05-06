Katelyn Nelson of Citronelle initiated into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
SUBMITTED SPECIAL TO THE CALL NEWS
Katelyn Nelson of Citronelle was
recently initiated into the Honor Society
of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s
oldest and most selective all-discipline
collegiate honor society. Nelson
was initiated at Troy University.
Nelson is among approximately
30,000 students, faculty, professional
staff and alumni to be initiated into
Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership
is by invitation only and requires
nomination and approval by
a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of
seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors
are eligible for membership. Graduate
students in the top 10 percent
of the number of candidates for
graduate degrees may also qualify,
as do faculty, professional staff and
alumni who have achieved scholarly
distinction.
