As An added layer of protection

Crown Health Care of Citronelle

Members of the Alabama National Guard will be arriving at Crown Health Care of Citronelle on Friday as part of an order by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to assist nursing homes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specially trained and equipped National Guard team s will disinfect nursing homes and offer additional training for staff.

Officials have announced there are no active cases of COVID-19 at Crown Health Care of Citronelle and the service is being offered in an effort to provide additional safety measures. Crown Health Care of Citronelle Manager Gregg Myers said he applied for the cleaning service and was recently notified that his facility had been approved.

“Governor Ivey put this service in place several weeks ago and we applied for it. We do not, and I stress we do not have any positive cases of COVID-19 at this facility. We are simply doing everything that we can to protect our residents and staff for the virus,” Myers said. “Having these men and women come into our facility and do a deep clean can only add to our efforts to keep our people safe. I appreciate the governor for providing this service and I look forward to working with those who come to our facility.”

Units with the National Guard arrived mid-morning, May 8 to begin the cleaning.