Coronavirus update for Mobile County, May 11, 2020. Courtesy of MCHD

Current key points:

• Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, had this comment today, “As the new Governor/Health Officer Order goes into effect, the Mobile County Health Department team is enhancing our tracking and testing abilities. We will be expanding our testing at all of our eight clinic sites within five cities including the DIP community. Yes, we still have COVID-19 disease spreading, but to date our Public Health Actions and the community response have resulted in medical demand not exceeding our hospitals’ capacity. Be safe and follow the new Public Health Recommendations. Daycare issues should be addressed soon.”

• MCHD is bringing more services and health centers back online today. COVID-19 testing will be expanded. For more details, see the news release at this link: http://mchd.org/Documents/BulkDocuments/News_58202023657pm_NRMCHDplanschangestooperations5820.pdf.pdf

• Effective today, Alabama will be under a new Safer at Home Order until May 22. View the May 8 Emergency Order Suspending Certain Public Gatherings Due to Risk of Infection By COVID-19 “Safer at Home” Order at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/legal/assets/order-adph-cov-gatherings-050820.pdf.

• In cooperation with Gov. Ivey, ADPH has created five Safer at Home flyers: Guidelines for Safeguarding All Businesses at go.usa.gov/xv7Cb; Guidelines for Athletic Facilities at go.usa.gov/xv7CD; Guidelines for Close Contact Personal Service Businesses at go.usa.gov/xv7C8; Guidelines for Restaurants and Bars at go.usa.gov/xv7C9; Guidelines for Places of Worship at go.usa.gov/xv7CX.

• The number of individuals tested from Mobile County by a lab is 12,182. According to ADPH, the statewide number of total tested is 128,506. The statewide number of hospitalizations is 1,244.

• The Unified Command has created a map of testing sites for COVID-19 in Mobile County. http://mchd.org/Documents/BulkDocuments/News_51202025728pm_COVID19TestingSites.pdf.pdf

• MCHD has started to release information characteristics of Mobile County residents who have been confirmed to have COVID-19. The data provides information on ages, gender, race and hospitalization. Some ZIP Code information is also provided, but because of HIPAA we are not able to release the number of cases for ZIP Codes with less than 20,000 residents. The number of cases in a ZIP Code also had to reach five. This information is available on the “IloveMCHD” Facebook page and http://mchd.org/General/Bulk_Documents.aspx?type=News&index=3&subindex=1

• ADPH has created a coronavirus dashboard map. It is reported in real time. It can be found at https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7. The site also lists testing sites in Alabama, case demographics and case characteristics.

• ADPH also provides additional data elements to describe the state residents who are affected by COVID-19. The new data elements from ADPH can be viewed under the “Current Situation in Alabama” header at alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html.

• MCHD is offering Facebook Live segments providing COVID-19 updates. It is set to run at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on “IloveMCHD.” It is available to the public to view and the media to share. Recorded segments can also be found on our YouTube channel.

• To sign up for the most recent emails from CDC, go to this page https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

• To see the Johns Hopkins web-based dashboard on COVID-19 cases, go to this page https:// www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6

• To see ADPH guidance, go to this page http://alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/