Chocolate Banana Protein Overnight Oats

Prep time: 5 minutes

Chill time: 3 hours

Servings: 2

Net carbs: 6.84

1 Atkins Chocolate Banana Shake

2 tablespoons rolled oats

2 tablespoons chia seeds

2 tablespoons hemp hearts

2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut shreds

2 tablespoons sliced almonds

fruit, such as sliced bananas or berries (optional)

In jar with tight-fitting lid, combine shake, rolled oats, chia seeds, hemp hearts, coconut and almonds. Cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours or overnight.

Top with fruit, if desired.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Content courtesy of Family Features.