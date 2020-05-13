Golden Milk

Reduce inflammation. A low-carb approach eliminates refined and processed foods and sugars that can cause inflammation. Focus on foods that decrease inflammation, such as colorful low-glycemic vegetables, low-sugar fruits, protein and healthy fats such as olive oil. The ground turmeric in this Golden Milk recipe offers an easy way to fight inflammation without sacrificing flavor.

Prep time: 8 minutes

Cook time: 7 minutes

Servings: 3

Net carbs: 3

1          cup canned unsweetened coconut milk

1          cup plain unsweetened almond milk

1          cup water

1          tablespoon coconut oil

1 1/2    teaspoons ground turmeric

1/4       teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4       teaspoon ground ginger

1/8       teaspoon ground black pepper

10        drops liquid stevia extract

In small pan, whisk coconut milk, almond milk, water, coconut oil, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger and pepper. Warm over medium heat until hot but not simmering, about 7 minutes. Remove from heat, whisk in sweetener and serve.

