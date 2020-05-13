Golden Milk

Prep time: 8 minutes

Cook time: 7 minutes

Servings: 3

Net carbs: 3

1 cup canned unsweetened coconut milk

1 cup plain unsweetened almond milk

1 cup water

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

10 drops liquid stevia extract

In small pan, whisk coconut milk, almond milk, water, coconut oil, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger and pepper. Warm over medium heat until hot but not simmering, about 7 minutes. Remove from heat, whisk in sweetener and serve.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Content courtesy of Family Features.