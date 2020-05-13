Poll workers get protection

BY ARTHUR L. MACK

Mobile County Commissioners on Monday gave the go-ahead for the approval of a proposal of ALFLA

Plastics to provide up to 1,000 table-top sneeze guards, made entirely of polycarbonate, to protect

poll workers and voters at polling sites for the July 14 primary runoff election.

The action came in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and is approved pending legal review, size

determination and pricing.

Mobile County Probate Court Judge Don Davis addressed county commissioners on the item, saying the court would need an estimated 588 screen shields and looked at getting 600 as an initial purchase based on a revised poll worker

number. However, commission president Jerry Carl asked Davis if he wanted the original amount to remain at 1,000 in order to allow flexibility.

