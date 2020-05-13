Poll workers get protection
BY ARTHUR L. MACK
alouismack@aol.com
Mobile County Commissioners on Monday gave the go-ahead for the approval of a proposal of ALFLA
Plastics to provide up to 1,000 table-top sneeze guards, made entirely of polycarbonate, to protect
poll workers and voters at polling sites for the July 14 primary runoff election.
The action came in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and is approved pending legal review, size
determination and pricing.
Mobile County Probate Court Judge Don Davis addressed county commissioners on the item, saying the court would need an estimated 588 screen shields and looked at getting 600 as an initial purchase based on a revised poll worker
number. However, commission president Jerry Carl asked Davis if he wanted the original amount to remain at 1,000 in order to allow flexibility.
