Salmon and Asparagus Sheet Pan

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

Net carbs: 4.41

1 bunch thin spear asparagus

1 tablespoon, plus 1/4 teaspoon, extra-virgin olive oil

1/8 teaspoon salt, divided

2 salmon fillets (4 ounces each), no more than 3/4-inch thick

1 pinch black pepper

3 tablespoons olive oil-based mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon minced or pressed garlic

tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

Heat oven to 425 F.

Wash asparagus and remove woody ends. Place on rimmed baking sheet and toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil and pinch of salt. Arrange in single layer, leaving space for salmon. Place salmon skin-side down on sheet. Brush with remaining olive oil and season with remaining salt and pepper. Place in oven and bake 12 minutes.

In small bowl, combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, mustard and garlic.

Remove sheet pan from oven, sprinkle asparagus spears with cheese and cook 3 minutes, or until fish reaches 145 F and asparagus spears are tender and beginning to brown on tips.

Plate one fillet and half the asparagus, drizzle each plate with about 2 tablespoons mayonnaise sauce and serve.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images. Content courtesy of Family Features.

