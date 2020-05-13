Spicy Crispy Chickpeas

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 8

Net carbs: 8.3

1 can (15 1/2 ounces) chickpeas

1 tablespoon ghee (or clarified butter), melted

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

Heat air fryer to 390 F 3 minutes.

Using fine mesh sieve, drain and rinse chickpeas. Use towel to gently pat chickpeas dry, removing skins. In small bowl, toss chickpeas with ghee and salt.

Cook in single layer in air fryer 6 minutes. Pause and shake bowl; cook 6 minutes. Pause and shake bowl; cook 3 minutes.

In separate small bowl, sprinkle chickpeas with spices and toss to evenly coat. Chickpeas can be stored in open container at room temperature up to 3 days.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Content courtesy of Family Features.